Singer Neha Kakkar recently got married in a lavish ceremony to singer Rohanpreet Singh. As the newlyweds are enjoying marital bliss, it seems like the couple is expecting their first child. Though the singers did not confirm the news, Neha Kakkar was seen flaunting her baby bump.

In her Instagram post, Neha was seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly. She wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar,” and posed with Rohanpreet to which he commented saying, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24. They went on their honeymoon in Dubai.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.