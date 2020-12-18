Bollywood Hungama

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh expecting their first child, singer posts a picture showing off her baby bump

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Neha Kakkar recently got married in a lavish ceremony to singer Rohanpreet Singh. As the newlyweds are enjoying marital bliss, it seems like the couple is expecting their first child. Though the singers did not confirm the news, Neha Kakkar was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh expecting their first child, singer posts a picture showing off her baby bump

In her Instagram post, Neha was seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly. She wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar,” and posed with Rohanpreet to which he commented saying, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you).”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24. They went on their honeymoon in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Instagram’s most followed singer in India, Neha Kakkar, gets candid on her life, ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and her ‘Nehearts’

Tags : , , , , , , ,

