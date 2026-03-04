Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has strongly responded to online criticism after sharing a heartfelt appeal for world peace amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Earlier this week, Fatehi took to Instagram with a video message encouraging unity, compassion and peace as global unrest continued to make headlines. She reassured fans that she is currently safe in India and expressed concern over the anxiety many people feel due to repeated conflicts and disturbing visuals emerging from the region. However, her message drew unexpected backlash on social media, with some users misinterpreting her call for peace or criticising her involvement in a geopolitical issue. In response, Fatehi posted a follow-up video on March 3, where she defended her stance and addressed her critics directly.

In the video, she said people have “lost touch with comprehension skills and listening skills,” and urged critics to think more deeply before reacting. She emphasised that her message about peace and unity was meant for everyone, regardless of nationality, religion or background, adding, “If you speak against chaos and want people to live in peace, and if you have a problem with that, then you need to go check yourself. Morally, there’s something wrong with you.

Fatehi also reflected on how tiring and distressing it feels to see constant conflict and chaos around the world, sharing that during her personal reflection, just before breaking her fast, she was struck by how many people become angry even at calls for peace. Despite the criticism, the actor maintained that advocating peace should not be controversial and reiterated her commitment to speaking up about unity and compassion in turbulent times.

Fatehi recently appeared in the film Thamma with a special performance in the song “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka” and is set to feature in the upcoming Kannada action drama KD: The Devil

