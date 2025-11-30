Makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar to host biggest music launch of the year in Mumbai

The makers of Dhurandhar have amplified the excitement around Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action film by announcing a grand music album launch event in Mumbai. After unveiling an intense trailer and chart-topping songs, the team revealed that the event will take place on December 1, 2025, at Jio World Drive, BKC.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), JioStudios shared the official invite and wrote, "Dhurandhars of Mumbai, GET READY. The BIGGEST MUSIC ALBUM LAUNCH OF THE YEAR is here – by Amazon Music, in association with Saregama, Jio Studios & B62 Studios. This one’s exclusive… but FREE for all. Just show up. 1st Dec 2025 | 4 PM onwards. Jio World Drive, BKC. Comment your fav Dhurandhar track to RSVP! #Dhurandhar In Cinemas Worldwide 5th December."

Dhurandhars of Mumbai, GET READY‼️🔥 The BIGGEST MUSIC ALBUM LAUNCH OF THE YEAR is here – by Amazon Music, in association with Saregama, Jio Studios & B62 Studios. This one’s exclusive… but FREE for all. Just show up 😉 🗓️ 1st Dec 2025 | 4 PM onwards

📍 Jio World Drive, BKC… pic.twitter.com/MdDOXOUm7Q — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) November 29, 2025

The event is expected to draw massive crowds, with Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Madhubanti Bagchi confirmed to attend. Along with the announcement, the team also released a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a rugged, full-bearded look.

The trailer of Dhurandhar has already been making a lot of noise for its boldness while narrating the story of a spy with the backdrop of issues between India and Pakistan. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

