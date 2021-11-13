Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 7:56 PM IST

SCOOP: After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to star in Mukesh Bhatt’s next?

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the fresh pairs this year, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar are gearing up for their upcoming release Satyameva Jayate 2. This is the first time the two have shared screen space and it marks the comeback of Khosla Kumar on the big screen after a long hiatus. While the duo is gearing up for their masala high-octane entertainer, it seems like another project in the works.

According to sources, “While the two actors are quite busy promoting their film Satyameva Jayate 2, it seems like they are also in talks to star in another project. John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar reportedly may lead Mukesh Bhatt’s next project.”

When Bollywood Hungama reached out to the ace filmmaker, Mukesh Bhatt said, “Nothing has been finalised yet. The casting is underway. Meanwhile, the script is currently being worked on.” Further prodding whether John and Divya are likely the leads for his next project, Bhatt said, “Casting is still in progress.”

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). The film is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021. It’s clashing with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim – The Final Truth.

