On Monday evening, it was announced that Telugu star Jr NTR will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Siva Koratala once again for his 30th film. The yet untitled film will be a pan India film. The last time the actor-director duo joined forces they made the film Janata Garage. The film was a massive hit with Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal sharing screen with Jr NTR. While the film was made in Telugu language, its dubbed version worked wonders in the North belt. Fans of the actor are expecting yet another hit from the duo. The film will be released on April 29, 2022.

What’s more interesting is that Jr NTR’s pan Indian film will be clashing with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. In December, Ajay Devgn had announced that his film will be releasing on April 29, 2022. While Salman Khan has not officially announced the release date of Tiger 3, it is a known fact that the superstar treats his fans with the release of his film every Eid. At present, the actor is shooting for Tiger 3 and the film is expected to be released by Eid 2022. While there was a major buzz among trade of a clash between Devgn’s MayDay and Khan’s Tiger 3, now Jr NTR’s pan India film has also joined the race.

While the Hindi film audience will largely be divided at the box-office between MayDay and Tiger 3, the south Indian audience is most likely to lean over to Jr NTR and Siva Koratala’s film. Siva Koratala and Jr NTR’s success rate as a duo currently stands at 100 percent after the massive success of their last outing in 2016 with Janata Garage. What also works for Jr NTR is his pan-India appeal which is expected to see a push after the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (October 13, 2021). Salman Khan, is an undisputed king when it comes to box-office and has a dedicated fan base in the North belt especially when it comes to single screen theatres. Apart from Salman's dedicated fan base, what works for Tiger 3 is that it is part of a successful franchise and anticipation around the film is high.

Meanwhile, ahead of Jr NTR’s clash with Ajay Devgn for Eid, the two will also be facing a clash in October this year with the release of Maidaan in which Devgn plays the protagonist. Maidaan produced by Boney Kapoor will be released on October 15. The box office results in October will give a clearer picture of how the box office will be divided for Eid 2022. Interestingly, Devgn also has a special appearance in RRR.

