Fashion designer Manish Malhotra lost his mother Garima Malhotra on the afternoon of March 19. Manish was very close to his mother. She not only stayed with him, he shared every joy and sorrow with her.

Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra passes away

In an interview with this writer some months ago, Manish had spoken at length about his mother. He said, “For me, I think as far as I can remember, from the age of 5 or 6, I was just born in love with cinema and clothes. I used to dance to every song. I used to cut my mother's saree. My mother, who came from undivided India, was always conscious of English, so she gave me a tuition teacher in the first standard. And I remember during COVID when my mother told me the story that the tuition teacher told my mother, ‘Mrs. Malhotra, your son keeps commenting on my shoes and not matching my dress, but he doesn't study.’ She encouraged my love for cinema.”

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