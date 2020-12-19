Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.12.2020 | 5:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Scoop: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone drop in on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi set to celebrate 5 years of Bajirao Mastani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On the night of December 18, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had surprise visitors. Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dropped unannounced to celebrate five years of Bajirao Mastani.

Scoop: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone drop in on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi set to celebrate 5 years of Bajirao Mastani
For those who came in late, Bajirao Mastani was a turning point for both Deepika and Ranveer. Their careers went to another level after this film. Hence, it was no surprise that they remembered their Bajirao Mastani director on the day when the blockbuster historical
celebrated five years since release.

Says an eyewitness, “Sanjay had no idea that they were going to show up. In fact, he was so busy shooting Gangubai Kathiawadi that when they did show up one set at Film City. He was completety taken aback. Sanjay met Ranveer and Deepika for the first time since the lockdown. They met warmly, though no hugs. Just smiles.”

A cake was brought on the set to celebrate the occasion. Ranveer ans Deepika were in their element. They spent a good hour on the set with their favourite director (with whom they have done three films) before waving a reluctant goodbye.

Also Read: “We knew some kind of magic was happening”, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 5 years of Bajirao Mastani

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection , Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut…

With earnings of approx Rs. 356 crores,…

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen…

Anubhav Sinha’s next to be a creature film…

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity…

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification