Just two months remain before the release of Welcome To The Jungle, and excitement is slowly building. Yesterday, Film Information magazine, run by eminent trade analyst Komal Nahta, published a public notice stating that a certain company is acquiring the overseas theatrical distribution rights for the comic caper. The notice, dated April 23, and published by SBM Associates – Legal Advisors and Consultants, called upon anyone claiming any right, objection, lien, agreement, licence, sub-licence or legal claim over the film's overseas theatrical distribution rights to respond within five days with proper documentary proof.

SCOOP: Marudhar in talks to acquire Welcome To The Jungle’s overseas rights; JioStar bags domestic theatrical, OTT and satellite rights

The client's name was not mentioned in the article but Bollywood Hungama has learned that Marudhar is in the process of buying the overseas theatrical rights for Welcome To The Jungle. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Marudhar’s team is confident that Welcome To The Jungle will have a great run overseas due to its comic genre, sprawling cast, and the popularity of the Welcome brand. Therefore, they are finalizing the deal, which is expected to close before the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, a trade source revealed, “JioStar’s Disney distribution arm has picked up the domestic theatrical rights. In fact, JioStar acquired the all-India theatrical distribution rights as well as the satellite and OTT rights for the film. In other words, Welcome To The Jungle will premiere on Star TV channels and JioHotstar after its theatrical run concludes. The company is confident in its potential not just in theatres but also on satellite and digital, which is why they readily came on board.”

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is all set to release on June 26.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan reveals ambitious new plan for Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle; shift grand sets to Mumbai

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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