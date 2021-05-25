Though Pathan has not been announced yet, it has already become one of the most awaited Hindi films of all time. And why not, it marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a break of over 3 years. Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be fighting the Russian mafia in a key action packed sequence of Pathan, wherein Salman makes an appearance as Tiger.

We also informed our readers that as Tiger, Salman's character is a friend in need, as he comes to SRK's rescue from the Russian gun mafia. And now we have more intricate details about this action packed sequence. "Aditya Chopra and director Sidhdarth Anand have designed a special introductory scene for Salman in the film and it's sure to convert the cinema hall into a live cricket stadium. There is a proper build up and urgency before he makes an entry as Tiger, hanging on a helicopter, up in the air with the Tiger theme playing in the background. It's a grand entry scene, followed by a prolonged 20 minute action and chase to defeat the baddie with SRK, who is trapped," a trade source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama.

The ones who have seen the rushes of the scene featuring these two legends can't stop going gaga over the same. Apart from the reunion of SRK and Salman, Pathan has many other highlights including the fact that it's climax has been shot on the top of Burj Khalifa with SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The team has already shot for 70% of the film and the remaining 30% will be shot soon in Russia, once the lockdown scenario is lifted.

While Pathan was expected to wrap up in June, now, the Covid delay has pushed the wrap up date by a month to the end of July. The film at the moment is targeting a January release, however, given the Covid scenario and delay in release of all Bollywood films, we expect Pathan to be pushed ahead, missing the Republic Day slot.

