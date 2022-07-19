Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the Hindi film industry and with ace director, Nitesh Tiwari, taking the responsibility, the expectations have just increased. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Hrithik Rsshan as Raavan. And now, we bring to you guys an exclusive scoop on this mythological epic.

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor to start Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana after Fighter and Animal

According to our sources, Ramayana will go on floors as early as Mid-2023. An offiical announcement of the project will be made this Diwali with the star-cast and shoot schedule. "Ramayana is among the biggest Indian films of all time and the makers have pulled off a casting coup by signing two of the biggest millenial stars - Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. Both the actors have agreed in pricipal to be a part of this film and have tentatively blocked their calenders from mid next year for Ramayana," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film is made on a mammoth budget, and we will be bringing update on the film budget soon. The casting for Sita is currently under way. "The paperwork still remains and the same is expected to be done once Nitesh Tiwari gives a final narration of his Ramayana Rendition. It will be a high on VFX story, staying true to the roots of Ramayana," the source told us.

If all goes as planned, the filming will begin by June 2023. Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha whereas Ranbir is busy with Shamshera promotions.He also has Brahmastra up for release in September starring Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan in a pivotal role.

