Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which is the prequel to his 2022 surprise blockbuster Kantara, is making the right noises, right from the time it was announced. The film is keenly awaited throughout the country and there are a lot of expectations not only from the film’s content but also the box office.

SCOOP: Diljit Dosanjh to record a song for Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt something that will increase the audience interest for the film to an enormous level. We have found out that none other than Diljit Dosanjh has associated with Kantara: Chapter 1. The Punjabi lad is all set to record a song for the movie tomorrow.

An industry source told us, “Diljit coming on board for Kantara: Chapter 1 is indeed one of the biggest Pan-India collaborations of the year. The idea behind the move is to increase the reach of the film even further in north India. The song is going to be keenly awaited one once the news comes out.”

Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Sapthami Gowda.

