Arijit Singh becomes first Indian artist to headline and sell out a UK stadium with 50,000+ fans at Tottenham Hotspur

The roar of over 50,000 voices rang out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night as Arijit Singh etched his name into history, becoming the first Indian artist ever to headline & sell-out a UK stadium and delivering a night that fans are already calling ‘legendary’.

In a performance that transcended borders, Singh’s soul-stirring voice transformed London’s premier football stadium into a sea of shared emotion, inclusive unity and unrestrained celebration. Fans travelled from across Europe to witness the once-in-a-lifetime concert - Singh’s only European performance of 2025. Tickets sold out at record speed, with more than 25,000 snapped up within hours of release, culminating in a packed house of 50,000+ who sang every word in unison. The spectacle placed Singh shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest icons - Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga and more who have graced the same stage. Yet last night, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium belonged solely to Arijit Singh, as his music echoed across the stands, proving that language is no barrier to love and connection.

From his timeless classics ‘Tum Hi Ho’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ to electrifying live arrangements and unexpected cross-genre surprises, Singh held the audience spellbound for more than three and a half hours. The night also featured jaw-dropping moments: a symphonic arrangement of ‘Kesariya’ with a 24-piece orchestra, a spine-tingling acoustic medley that brought the stadium to silence, and a dazzling light show that turned the sky above North London into a canvas of colour and sound.

The concert reached new heights when world-renowned sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar joined Singh on stage for a breathtaking collaborative set. The duo performed specially arranged pieces from their upcoming project, fusing Singh’s soulful melodies with Shankar’s transcendent artistry in a moment that left the audience awestruck.

The spectacle reached breathtaking heights thanks to cutting-edge production courtesy of Arijit Singh's tech ensemble. A multi-tiered stage with dynamic LED panels, immersive 360-degree visuals, and a state-of-the-art sound system transformed the stadium into a fully sensory experience. Fans were treated to dazzling laser sequences, cinematic projections, and SFX that lit up the London skyline.

With a repertoire as extensive and beloved as Arijit Singh’s, even three and a half hours could not do justice to the sheer depth of his music. Time constraints meant the set had to be cut shorter than planned, yet the audience’s energy never wavered. Instead, the night closed on a high, leaving 50,000 fans united in song and still longing for more.

This record-breaking performance follows Singh’s sold-out 2024 concert at London’s O2 Arena, where he stunned fans with a surprise duet of Perfect alongside Ed Sheeran. Their collaboration continues with their newest release, 'Sapphire', which is also featured on this year’s setlist.

With over 151 million Spotify followers, Singh is the most-followed artist globally, surpassing Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran - a staggering testament to his universal resonance. Last night’s historic concert firmly established him not only as India’s most celebrated voice but as a true global music phenomenon.

