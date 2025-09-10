From Kartik Aaryan to Aditya Roy Kapur, B-town actors show how to ace the suit game!

Nothing beats the class of a sharply-tailored suit, and our handsome Bollywood men show how to make it look ‘fine’. Not only do they serve statements, but they also dish out ways to give your suits a moody upgrade. Be it Rohit Saraf’s urban charm or Sunny Kaushal’s vintage twist, take cues from these men to level up your suit game.

From Kartik Aaryan to Aditya Roy Kapur, B-town actors show how to ace the suit game!

Varun Dhawan:

Varun keeps it contemporary by sporting full black pants and pairing it with a thigh-length kurta. Giving it a rich twist, Varun layers it with a contrasting white coat, making it a perfect pick for both traditional and western spaces. He completes his ensemble with glossy black shoes and wide-framed shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Ishaan Khatter:

Ishaan looks sleek and fine in a striped coat suit by Dolce & Gabbana, and it surely looks like stripes are his thing! Keeping it tidy and rich, Ishaan simply accessorises his attire with a statement watch, rings, and one-sided hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Sunny Kaushal:

Sunny Kaushal brings a vintage-suave energy to the fore in a beige and cream three-piece custom suit by Varoin Marwah and pairs it with a patterned scarf. He layers his look with classy brown shoes and accessorises with tinted-frame glasses, rings, and hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Rohit Saraf:

Rohit Saraf blends modern sophistication with his soft-boy charm in a white and black suit. Even without the coat, the actor looks dapper with rolled sleeves and an unshakable confidence that just cannot be missed. Keeping it simple yet effortless, Rohit simply sports a classic watch, matching the vibe of his attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan sports a buttoned-down black shirt and pairs it with full black pants and tops it all with a checked black and white coat. Keeping it modernly cool, Kartik simply completes his attire with black formal shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Aditya Roy Kapur:

Aditya Roy Kapur looks as suave as ever in a full black suit with spherical prints all across his coat. He simply pairs his look with glossy shoes and accessorises his look with rings, overall exuding his strong, charming aura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Also Read: Suited and sizzling: Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Avinash Tiwary & more serve major style goals

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.