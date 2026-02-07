The producer-director duo behind the acclaimed Sanya Malhotra starrer are set to collaborate again following the film’s lasting impact.

A year after Mrs sparked widespread conversation for its sharp social commentary, producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav are set to reunite for a new project. The announcement comes as the film completes one year since its release, reaffirming the creative partnership that delivered one of the most discussed Hindi films of recent times.

Marking the milestone, both Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav took to Instagram to share the news of their next collaboration. The timing of the announcement, coinciding with the anniversary of Mrs, has added to the anticipation surrounding their reunion. While details of the new project remain under wraps, the development signals a continuation of the creative synergy that defined their previous collaboration.

Mrs, directed by Arati Kadav and headlined by Sanya Malhotra, was a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam cult classic The Great Indian Kitchen, reimagined through a North Indian cultural lens. By weaving in familiar social rituals and domestic dynamics, the film examined gender roles and the gradual erosion of a woman’s individuality within marriage. Its restrained narrative approach and refusal to rely on sensationalism were widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

The film also marked a significant chapter for Baweja Studios. Beyond producing the project, Harman Baweja was closely involved in shaping its creative vision and co-writing the film. Mrs went on to earn critical acclaim, with Sanya Malhotra’s performance receiving multiple awards and recognition across platforms.

Speaking about the reunion, Harman Baweja said, “Mrs. was one of those rare films that stays with you long after it’s made not just because of the response it received, but because of the honesty with which it was created. Working with Arati reminded me how powerful cinema can be when everyone involved is aligned in intent and sensitivity. Over the last year, as the film found its audience and its recognition, it only strengthened my belief that this is the kind of storytelling I want to keep backing. Coming together again feels less like a reunion and more like a natural next step in a creative journey we deeply trust, This next project is born from that very faith, and I’m looking forward to once again push boundaries together.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Arati Kadav shared, “Making Mrs. was an emotionally demanding but deeply fulfilling experience, and a lot of that credit goes to the space Harman and Baweja Studios created for me as a filmmaker. There was complete faith, patience, and a willingness to listen qualities that are rare and invaluable. Over time, that trust has only grown stronger. Returning to collaborate again doesn’t feel like starting something new; it feels like continuing a conversation that began with honesty, care, and a shared belief in telling stories that matter.”

The reunion also comes at a strong phase for Baweja Studios. Harman Baweja’s recent project Haq has been gaining attention, while the studio has a packed slate ahead that includes Dil Ka Darwaza Kholo Na Darling, Captain India, Boy From Andaman, and several other upcoming titles.

As anticipation builds around their next collaboration, industry watchers will be keen to see how Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav build on the creative foundation established with Mrs.

