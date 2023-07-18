The comic caper Dream Girl was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, it was quite loved which translated into a box office lifetime of Rs. 142.26 crores. It is also the biggest hit of Ayushmann’s career. Hence, when the sequel was announced, it led to a lot of excitement among the industry and also fans. The makers released quirky promos around the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it was well-received.

SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 goes for a quick 12-day reshoot

Bollywood Hungama learnt that a quick reshoot of the film took place recently. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor went through the first cut of the film. They were happy with the product but felt that there was scope for improvement. They spoke to Ayushmann and others and they all readily came on board to get the reshoot done. The schedule lasted for 12 days and took place earlier this month. The reshoot wrapped up on Saturday, July 15, at Mumbai’s Madh Island.”

The source continued, “Contrary to popular beliefs, reshoots are very common and many films have gone for it. Recently, Delhi Crime’s second season also was shot again after the principal shooting was done, and the result is for everyone to see. Post-pandemic, people want to come to cinemas to experience wholesome entertainment like never before. Hence, the makers felt that they should make the extra effort as it would be worth it.”

When asked if the film will be able to make it in cinemas on August 25, the source replied, “There’s no change in the release date at all. Raaj Shaandilyaa has already started working on the reshoot scenes and is confident that the final product will be ready well before the deadline. The Balaji Telefilms team, meanwhile, is already working on the marketing plans.”

While Nushrratt Bharuccha played the female lead in Dream Girl, Ananya Panday is the heroine in Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others.

