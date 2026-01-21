It's another Friday, and another week of madness for the exhibitors. While Border 2 is all set to see a solo release on January 23, the film is yet to open 100 percent advances across all centres. The same is making all the fans anxious, as audience is unable to figure the reason for delay in advances. Bollywood Hungama has sniffed through the matter by speaking to exhibitors and got details on the same.

SCOOP: Anil Thadani attempts to club Toxic showcasing with Border 2; Exhibitors refuse deals due to Dhurandhar 2

Reliable sources have informed Bollywood Hungama that Anil Thadani is trying to club the showcasing of Border 2 with the Eid 2026 release Toxic. "He has demanded at-least 50 percent of shows for Toxic on Eid in a clash with Dhurandhar 2. The exhibitors have refused to the offer, as Dhurandhar 2 is a much hotter film and they won't be able to split the showcasing. They are willing to give complete support to Border 2, but not at the cost of missing out on Dhurandhar 2. Hence, the advances have not opened at multiple centers, as Anil and his team are trying to get some sort of commitment for Toxic, whereas exhibitors have made their decision clear."

The trade source informs that exhibitors have asked Anil to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2, as both are hot films, but the flavour of the season is Dhurandhar 2 and it definitely deserves a solo showcasing for sequel. "Toxic is a hot film and should come solo. Clashing with Dhurandhar 2 is a bad business call. Because of the clash in March, we are held at ransom already in January. Border 2 should not be clubbed with Toxic in any manner as both are different films from different banners. We request the makers to step into this and open full fledged advances. Clubbing Border 2 with Toxic is unfair," an exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama.

As things stand, Border 2’s advance booking has opened only at select properties roughly around 1500 screens while multiple centres are still awaiting a full rollout. Trade insiders say the situation is expected to clarify soon, but exhibitors remain firm that they won’t sign any future showcase commitments that impact their Eid 2026 plans. All eyes are now on the concerned stakeholders to resolve the deadlock at the earliest.

