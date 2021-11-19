Fans of Ajay Devgn who were hoping to see him in an extended cameo in S S Rajamouli’s RRR, are in for a bitter disappointment.

In the film, he has only 8 minutes of playing time. “It’s all eight minutes of powerful action. But for audiences looking for more of Ajay Devgn RRR will be a disappointment. He is only there for 8 minutes,” says the source.

Apparently, Devgn’s cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost 20 minutes long.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set Singham 3 against the backdrop of Article 370 in Kashmir

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.