Scoop: Ajay Devgn has ONLY 8 Minutes role in RRR and 20 minutes in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Fans of Ajay Devgn who were hoping to see him in an extended cameo in S S Rajamouli’s RRR, are in for a bitter disappointment.

Scoop: Ajay Devgn has ONLY 8 Minutes role in RRR and 20 minutes in Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the film, he has only 8 minutes of playing time. “It’s all eight minutes of powerful action. But for audiences looking for more of Ajay Devgn RRR will be a disappointment. He is only there for 8 minutes,” says the source.

Apparently, Devgn’s cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost 20 minutes long.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set Singham 3 against the backdrop of Article 370 in Kashmir

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

