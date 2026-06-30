Shahid Kapoor is among the most credible actors of Indian Cinema, and the actor is presently busy shooting for the Raj and DK web-show, Farzi 2. His recent release, Cocktail 2 has done decent business at the box office, and he is now all set to move on to the next theatrical.

SCOOP: After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor signs Amit Ravindranath Sharma’s next comedy for Rs. 18 crores

According to reliable sources close to the development, Shahid Kapoor is all set to start shooting for director Amit Ravindranath Sharma's next, Adal Badal, from October 2026. "The film is produced by Sunir Kheterpal with Amazon MGM, and is scheduled to kick off in October 2026. There was back-and-forth about taking on the project due to the budget, but everything has aligned now. Shahid Kapoor has signed the film for a sum of Rs. 18 crores, in addition to a sum reserved in the backend if the film makes a profit," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed that Shahid will be paired with Janhvi Kapoor in the film. "It's a first-time pairing, and the duo are excited to start shooting for the film from October 2026. The film is based on the concept of soul swapping, and is touted to be a mad-cap entertainer," the source tells us further.

The casting for other key characters is presently underway.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals Shahid Kapoor was instrumental in making Jab We Met; says, “It happened because of Shahid honestly”

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