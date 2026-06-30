This week will see the release of not just Alpha, Baby Do Die Do and Minions & Monsters but also the Gujarati film, Karma Nu Rahasyam. Gujarati cinema is usually associated with family-friendly themes and stories. But Karma Nu Rahasyam is an exception. It’s a rare film from the regional industry to feature characters mouthing abuses. Interestingly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not even asked for cuts while passing the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Karma Nu Rahasyam, RARE Gujarati film with ABUSES, to clash with Alpha; passed by CBFC without cuss word cuts

Karma Nu Rahasyam is inspired by shocking true stories and stars Uttsav Naik, Prince Limbadia, Bansi Rajput, Naisarg Mistry, Zankhana Patel, Makrand, Arvind Vegda and Sapna Vyas. It is produced by Karan Singh Tomar and directed by Asif Silavat. In the trailer, one can see characters mouthing ‘B******e’, ‘B*******d’ and ‘f*****g’. According to Gujarati industry insiders, this is probably the first Gujarati film to do so.

The CBFC passed the film with an ‘A’ certificate and asked for a few modifications. The makers were asked to insert a disclaimer that alcohol is banned in the state of Gujarat and that alcohol is used in the film for dramatic purpose. Another disclaimer that the CBFC added was that consumption and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is prohibited in law and punishable with rigorous imprisonment and fine.

The CBFC further asked the makers to insert certain names under 'Special Thanks'. The name of the alcohol brand was asked to be blurred. The anti-smoking static was added in scenes where characters are seen smoking. Lastly, the name of an actor was muted. As for the abuses, the CBFC didn't ask for any mute or deletions.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed Karma Nu Rahasyam on May 25. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 108.00 minutes. In other words, Karma Nu Rahasyam is 1 hour and 48 minutes long.

Gujarati industry in shock

Karma Nu Rahasyam has created a storm in the Gujarati film industry. An industry insider added, “Gujarati cinema has never been known for such cheap language. It seems like the abuses have been added to create shock value and catch people’s attention. This is against the culture and DNA of Gujarati film industry.”

Another producer, however, remarked, “Abuses have become commonplace in Hindi films and web series. Hence, it was only a matter of time before such language found its way into a Gujarati film as well. What is surprising, however, is that the CBFC seems to have passed the film without censoring the abuses. In the past, they have asked for cuts even in ‘A’ rated films, but in the case of Karma Nu Rahasyam, they haven’t done so. There seems to be no consistency.”

Nevertheless, the industry members believe that other filmmakers may not follow Karma Nu Rahasyam’s path. The producer revealed, “Several films rely on subsidy granted by the Gujarat state government. However, as per the subsidy rules, it is granted only to the films that receive a ‘U’ or U/A certificate. Adult-rated films can’t be eligible for the subsidy. As a result, not many filmmakers would be willing to sacrifice the subsidy amount merely to retain the cuss words in their films.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani on styling Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “We showed masculinity like never before…He could wear 10 brands in one look and make it work”

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