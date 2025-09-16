September 17, the evening before Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood begins streaming, Shah Rukh will host a star-studded premiere of his son’s show. Everyone who is someone is expected to turn up, not only for the star-son’s big day but also because Shah Rukh has been personally calling up each and every guest to “come and bless my son”.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan to host grand premiere for son Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Confirmed invitees are, Rekha, Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Ranveer-Deepika, Siddharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani, Javed and Shabana Azmi, and host of others.

A close friend of the Khan Parivar informs, “Shah Rukh has been briefing his son on how to conduct himself with the stalwarts of the film industry. Aryan will just have to smile more than he has smiled in his entire life so far.”

