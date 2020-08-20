Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan says safety precautions will be taken when he resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is prepping to the return to work soon. The actor, on Wednesday, revealed that he will be resuming work on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and the makers will ensure safety precautions.

Amitabh Bachchan says safety precautions will be taken when he resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

He said, “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.”

During the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan filmed the promo for the new season. At the time, he wrote on his blog, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!”

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from hospital at the end of July 2020. He, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachcha – all of them are recovering after their COVID-19 diagnosis.

