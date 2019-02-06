Sara Ali Khan’s mother and aunt win a legal battle over property as the case gets dismissed

Where there is money, there is a legal battle! That’s becoming an undisputed fact especially in case of Bollywood celebrities who own some plush properties. Sara Ali Khan’s maternal family recently heaved a sigh of relief after they won a legal battle over a luxurious property they owned in Uttarakhand. After the demise of Madhusudhan, Tahira Bimbet’s brother, she along with her sister Amrita Singh approached the court with a plea to dismiss the case.

Tahira Bimbet and Amrita Singh were allegedly involved in a property dispute with the former’s brother Madhusudhan over the 1,70,000 sq.ft property that was worth crores, situated in the Dehradun. After the demise of their brother over a month ago, the two sisters reached Dehradun, a day ago to move the court. Tahira requested civil judge Ramesh Singh to dismiss the case over the property after her brother passed away. The latter, who was single, had also made a will, as per the current reports. If these reports are to be believed, Amrita Singh and Tahira Bimbet had approached the Clementown Police Station in Dehradun last month to claim rights over the said disputed the property.

In these reports it was learnt that the case proceeded with counsels claiming that there was no one to challenge the decision to dismiss the case and the plea was accepted by the court. In fact, in the recent reports, it is being said that the court found the reason to be apt and hence ruled out in favour of the plea filed by Tahira Bimbet and Amrita Singh. Also, the counsel asserted that the next step would be to approach the district magistrate court to complete the formalities of transferring the property to Tahira and Amrita’s name.