Although in show business we must never say never again, it is unlikely that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan who collaborated for classics like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum..Dil De Chuke Sanam would ever come together again.

The two had a rather severe fall-out when they were planning to re-unite for a film called Inshallah. We now hear about the two of them being reunited for a documentary entitled Beyond The Stars to be co-produced by Salman Khan, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

However the truth is a little less dramatic.

Says a source very close to Bhansali, “Sanjay has not been approached for any such project. But if and when he is approached he would happily speak about Salman. They may have parted ways as friends, but the work that they have done together will bind them forever and Sanjay would be most happy to talk about it, more so since the documentary involves a reputed production house like Applause Entertainment for whom Sanjay Bhansali had once made one of his best films Black.”

