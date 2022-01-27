comscore

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty to reunite for a comedy project; details inside!

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty to join hands yet again after years for a comedy film. In the past, we have seen Dutt ace this genre and the audience has enjoyed him performing comedy. It will be a treat to watch these two iconic stars be back on the screen together. The film will reportedly be directed by Samir Karnik who has directed Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty to reunite for a comedy project; details inside!

As per sources close to the project, "Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in the lead. It’s an out-and-out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters have been kept under wraps for now."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar. He is also playing the character of Adheera in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The actor is also doing a film with Ashutosh Gowariker titled Toolsidas Junior.

ALSO READ: Brand ambassador Sanjay Dutt explores the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the state’s golden jubilee celebrations; watch

