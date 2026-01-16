Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Mumbai — a rare sight that has grabbed attention from both automobile enthusiasts and cinephiles. The striking appearance of one of the world’s most futuristic electric vehicles alongside one of India’s most iconic stars has ignited discussions across social platforms.

The Tesla Cybertruck — known for its angular, stainless-steel design and electric-pickup performance — is not officially on sale in India yet. The truck seen in Mumbai carries Dubai registration plates and is believed to have been imported using a Carnet permit, a common route that allows vehicles to be temporarily brought into India without paying hefty customs duties and taxes. Once the permit period ends, the vehicle must be re-exported.

Footage shared on social media shows Dutt emerging from the left-hand-drive Cybertruck, confirming that the vehicle was brought in from outside India. With its bold exterior and futuristic presence on urban roads, the Cybertruck is already turning heads among fans and EV communities alike.

The Cybertruck is known internationally for its high-capacity battery options, potent acceleration — reportedly reaching 0–100 km/h in under 3 seconds in top variants — and distinctive haulage capabilities, features that make it a standout among electric vehicles globally.

Speaking of Dutt’s professional front, he is currently seen in Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, and The RajaSaab, which was released a couple of weeks ago.

