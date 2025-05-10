Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has voiced her support for Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the devastating Pahalgam attack that shook the nation. In a deeply moving Instagram story, the Devara actress expressed her anxiety, sorrow, and patriotism as she responded to the events that unfolded across news channels and social media.

Janhvi Kapoor backs Operation Sindoor; says India’s response to terrorism is an ‘act of survival not extremism’

“The visuals that unfolded on news channels and social media last night felt like they were something out of a movie, something I never fathomed I'd see in this lifetime happening on Indian soil. It was a kind of anxiety I had never experienced before. And it made me think of all the times we'd remark on foreign conflicts from a safe distance and call for an end to any and all kinds of confrontation between countries. But this time it's at our door step,” Janhvi wrote, setting the tone for her heartfelt message.

Acknowledging the emotional weight of the recent events, Janhvi added, “And I have experienced every beat of rage and pain that has lead to this confrontation, to this defensive. But still the threat to innocent lives on both sides paralyses me with fear. In my heart and in my mind, the persecution of an innocent life is the highest order of sin no matter what the reason for them to be collateralised. It is against the very fabric of being Indian.”

Janhvi went on to praise the Indian armed forces and their unyielding commitment to protecting the nation. “We by nature, by history, are never the aggressors... But yesterday, despite the terror and uncertainty of what may unfold, there was a sense of security,” she noted, commending the Air Force, Navy and Army for standing guard.

She also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his leadership during these turbulent times, writing, “Thank you Shri Narendra Modi for showing us that sometimes being an Indian also means to take a stand and to put an end to injustice inflicted upon us.”

Calling for unity above all else, Janhvi urged citizens to stay strong and undivided. “We stand united. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian alike... The only scenario in which the perpetrators get what they want is if we let them divide us from within. I implore you to rise above that instinct. India's long over due response to terrorism is not extremism, it is an act of survival. Jai hind.”

Her message has struck a chord with many, reflecting a sentiment that blends empathy with patriotism in the face of ongoing conflict.

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS “Chandivalification” jibe after Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh debut at red carpet

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.