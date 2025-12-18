Filmmaker Milap Zaveri appears to be firmly back in action after a four-year gap, and his momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Following the release of Satyamev Jayate 2 in 2021, Zaveri returned to the director’s chair this year with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Mastiii 4. Both films sparked renewed interest in his work, with audiences keen to see what he would take on next.

Milap Zaveri announces new directorial backed by T-Series, Akanksha Sharmaa to lead

Now, the director has announced another project, which will be backed by T-Series. The yet-untitled film will be headlined by Akanksha Sharmaa, marking another collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. While further details about the genre, supporting cast, and timeline remain under wraps, the announcement itself signals Zaveri’s intent to stay consistently active as a director.

Readers may recall that Akanksha Sharmaa is also the female lead in Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film is set to mark the acting debut of Aman Kumar, son of producer Indra Kumar, and is being mounted under the banners of Indira Enterprise and BIK Productions. Tera Yaar Hoon Main was officially announced in November 2024.

With multiple projects lined up and repeat collaborations taking shape, Milap Zaveri’s latest announcement suggests a phase of steady output.

