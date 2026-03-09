A new development has emerged around the upcoming film being developed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Just days after reports surfaced that Salman Khan had been roped in to headline the project, fresh updates suggest that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also in discussions to join the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks to join Salman Khan in Raj & DK’s upcoming superhero comedy: Report

The director duo, popularly known as Raj & DK, are widely recognised for creating successful streaming series such as The Family Man and Guns & Gulaabs, while also backing films as producers. With their next venture, the filmmakers are reportedly aiming for a larger cinematic scale, bringing together a unique blend of genres. According to a report in Mid-Day, Samantha is currently being considered for a key role in the project. A source told the publication, “Samantha is very much in the conversation. She shares a strong creative equation with the makers, and they feel she fits the part."

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan’s role in the film will offer a fresh take on the superhero genre. The narrative is expected to mix humour with action while presenting the actor in an unconventional avatar. “Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat. But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action time and again, eventually pushing him into a larger conflict. The narrative blends broad comedy with superhero beats essentially, a high-concept superhero comedy,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

If Samantha comes on board, the project will mark an exciting collaboration between the actor, also marking her Hindi film debut. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his next film Battle of Galwan, which is based on real-life events. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman and is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026. The actor is also expected to collaborate with producer Dil Raju on another upcoming project, though further details about that film remain under wraps.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has an active slate of projects ahead. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaram, which also marks her debut as a producer. The film features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, and Sreemukhi, and is directed by BV Nandini Reddy. It is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

In addition to that, Samantha will also appear in the much-anticipated web series Rakht Brahmand, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

