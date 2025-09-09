Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has dropped the first official look from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan on his Instagram as he has begun shooting for the film. The picture showcases Salman in full military regalia, rugged moustache and a fierce gaze that embodies raw patriotism.

Salman Khan starts shooting for Battle of Galwan; sports uniform and moustache look

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, making it one of the most emotionally charged stories in recent Indian history.

With its stirring subject and powerful cast, Battle of Galwan is poised to be one of the most impactful cinematic tributes to India’s armed forces in recent years.

