Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has finally hit the big screens, standing tall as one of the boldest films ever made in Indian cinema. The narrative moves seamlessly between the past and the present, uncovering the harsh truths of Direct Action Day on 16th August 1946. While the film has been released worldwide, exhibitors in West Bengal are refraining from screening it in theatres due to political pressure. Since the film has been certified by the CBFC, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has requested the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to intervene in the matter and help facilitate the release of the film in West Bengal.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to the Honorable Prime Minister seeking his intervention for the release of The Bengal Files in West Bengal. The request has been made for urgent action to ensure the film’s release in the state. As the film has already received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition, it should be allowed to release in West Bengal so that the rule of law is upheld and certified works of art can be freely and safely exhibited across the country.

IMPPA has further stated that the producers and distributors are facing intimidation and obstacles, while the State Government has failed to ensure the basic safety and law-and-order environment necessary for the free and fair release of the film.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media and shared the letter from IMPPA and wrote - "Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association comes out strongly in support of #TheBengalFiles and writes to @PMOIndia @narendramodi to intervene against the illegal and unconstitutional banning of the film by the West Bengal government of @MamataOfficial."

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

