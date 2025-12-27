Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, turned out to be a relatively subdued affair. Among the notable guests were cricketer M.S. Dhoni and his wife.

Salman Khan rings in 60 at Panvel farmhouse; Dhoni dances, a few miss the bash

“They stayed for quite a while, and Dhoni even danced to Salman’s songs,” one of Salman’s prominent guests told me on Saturday morning. “The party wrapped up a while ago. In fact, guests are still trickling out, with many staying over at the farmhouse. However, Dhoni and his wife left for Mumbai after the celebrations.”

A director-friend described the party as “subdued but fun.” “There was a lot of booze, but Salman didn’t drink. He kept saying, ‘I can’t believe I am 60. I don’t feel it.’ All of us kept reassuring him that he didn’t look his age.”

Salman’s parents, though frail and initially reluctant to travel, made it to Panvel for the celebrations. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, insisted he was celebrating both Christmas and his son’s birthday—and wore a Santa cap to prove his point.

The turnout was relatively modest considering it was the superstar’s 60th birthday. His fellow Khan superstars, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are currently away on their New Year vacations. In fact, Aamir told me he was keen to attend Salman’s birthday bash but had prior commitments.

Noticeably absent were some of Salman’s closest director-friends. Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ali Abbas Zafar—three filmmakers who have contributed significantly to Salman’s career—were missing from the celebrations. Even Apoorva Lakhia, who is directing Salman’s current project, could not attend as he was reportedly putting the finishing touches on The Battle of Galwan trailer until 2 a.m. on December 27.

