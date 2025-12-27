EXPLOSIVE: Kumar Mangat Pathak BLASTS Akshaye Khanna – “He insisted on a wig, signed an agreement, took advance and left Drishyam 3 just 10 days before the shoot; he has STOPPED taking my calls; success has gone into his head after Dhurandhar…I have sent him a legal notice”

Since a few days, there have been reports that Akshaye Khanna is not a part of Drishyam 3. Bollywood Hungama also reported on the same on December 26, creating a stir online. Now, Drishyam 3’s producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has spoken exclusively to Bollywood Hungama to set the record straight. The reputed producer complained of Akshaye’s unprofessionalism and also revealed that he plans to sue the Dhurandhar actor. He also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye.

EXPLOSIVE: Kumar Mangat Pathak BLASTS Akshaye Khanna – “He insisted on a wig, signed an agreement, took advance and left Drishyam 3 just 10 days before the shoot; he has STOPPED taking my calls; success has gone into his head after Dhurandhar…I have sent him a legal notice”

Kumar Mangat Pathak began by saying, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak added, “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha.”

He remarked, “Also, it’s important to note that the Drishyam franchise is fronted by Ajay Devgn. Chhaava is a Vicky Kaushal film along with Akshaye. The same goes for Dhurandhar – it's Ranveer Singh’s film. If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect Rs. 50 crores in India. Forget the lifetime, if he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget. Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak then revealed, “When he heard the script in his Alibaug farmhouse, he liked it so much that he told us, ‘Yeh Rs. 500 crore ki film hai. Maine life mein aisi script nahin suni hai’. He even hugged Abhishek and the writer. Then, we had negotiations, after which we agreed on the fees. We even signed the agreement. He even got an advance while we paid the designer for his clothes. And then 10 days before his shoot, he declined to work on the film.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak stated, “Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh (2010).”

The producer then said, “I have suffered losses because of his behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it.”

Finally, Kumar Mangat Pathak expressed astonishment over Akshaye’s demand for a wig. He said, “I was shocked. Drishyam 3 begins where Drishyam 2 ended. How can his character suddenly get hair? Is there any technology in the world that can grow hair within minutes?”

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.