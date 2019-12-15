Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2019 | 5:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Salman Khan receives threat, Ghaziabad teen booked for sending hoax mail about bomb

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan, who is promoting Dabangg 3, recently received a threat from Ghaziabad teen. The Mumbai Police booked him for sending an email claiming that a bomb was to set off at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments. The email stated that the bomb was to go off within the next two hours – from the time of sending the mail.

Salman Khan receives threat, Ghaziabad teen booked for sending hoax mail about bomb

The email read, “Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (Within the next two hours, a bomb blast will occur at Salman Khan’s residence at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Stop it if you can).”

After the mail was sent to Salman Khan on December 4, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), police officers including Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, rushed to his residence. Salman Khan was not at home when the cops arrived at his residence. The family including Salman’s parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma were evacuated by the cops and the BDDS team. The officials then thoroughly checked the apartment, every corner and nook of the building for around three to four hours. After a thorough inspection, the family was sent back to their apartment.

ALSO READ: Radhe: Makers of Salman Khan starrer establish on set rules

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan on success of Dabangg franchise:…

Radhe: Makers of Salman Khan starrer…

Saiee Manjrekar recalls how surreal it felt…

Salman Khan reveals whether he will work…

Radhe vs Laxmmi Bomb: Salman Khan opens up…

Salman Khan says Dabangg 4 script is ready

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification