Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made an emotional revelation on Prime Video’s chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where he appeared alongside Aamir Khan. During the candid conversation, the 59-year-old actor spoke about his long struggle with trigeminal neuralgia, a condition often called the "suicide disease" due to the unbearable pain it inflicts. The disclosure moved Kajol to tears.

Salman Khan recalls 7.5-year battle with “Suicide Disease” Trigeminal Neuralgia: “Took 750 mg of painkillers, underwent Gamma Knife surgery for nearly 8 hours”

Recalling the ordeal, Salman said, "You have to learn to live with it. Many individuals are coping with bypass surgeries, heart issues, and more. When I experienced trigeminal neuralgia, the pain was... You wouldn't wish that on your worst enemy. I endured it for seven-and-a-half years. The pain would strike every 4-5 minutes. It would come on suddenly, even while I was speaking."

The actor revealed that even simple meals became a challenge: “It would take me about an hour and a half to finish my breakfast, and I would go straight to dinner. For an omelet, since I couldn't chew it, I had to push through the pain, endure it, just to finish my meal.”

Initially, many believed his issue was dental-related. Salman shared, “I was taking around 750 mg of painkillers, and even that didn't provide relief. They thought it was a dental issue. I was asked when the pain would subside. I replied that it would lessen a bit after having a drink or two, but it would return at longer intervals. That’s when they realized it was a nerve problem.”

The actor traced the first instance back to the filming of Partner (2007). “Lara was there. She brushed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt a jolt of pain. I joked, ‘Wow Lara, you're electrifying!’ That was the moment it began,” he recounted.

Speaking about treatment, Salman highlighted how the condition drives many patients to despair: “The highest rate of suicides is among those suffering from this disease. Many people are unaware of it. I chose to speak out because numerous individuals are affected. Nowadays, it is quite treatable. There’s a procedure called Gamma Knife Surgery where they attach screws to your face for nearly 8 hours. I went through this surgery. When I emerged, they informed me that my pain would decrease by 20-30%. But, by the grace of God, it completely vanished.”

Salman had first revealed his diagnosis in 2017 during promotions of his film Tubelight in Dubai. Trigeminal neuralgia affects the trigeminal nerve, causing severe facial pain that can be triggered by everyday activities like chewing or brushing teeth.

In a separate disclosure earlier this year on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, Salman also revealed that he has a brain aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM)—serious conditions that require careful monitoring. A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a weakened blood vessel that can lead to a life-threatening hemorrhagic stroke if ruptured.

