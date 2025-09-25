Bigg Boss 19 lands in legal trouble over unauthorised use of ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Dhat Teri Ki’, PPL demands Rs 2 crores: Report

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is known for fuelling controversies inside the house. This time, however, the storm has hit its makers. Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), India’s oldest copyright licensing organisation, has issued a legal notice to the producers of the show, alleging unauthorised use of copyrighted music.

According to the notice, which is in Mid-Day’s possession, the ongoing 19th season of Bigg Boss featured the songs ‘Chikni Chameli’ from Agneepath (2012) and ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) in episode 11 that streamed on September 3, 2025. PPL India claims the producers used the tracks without securing a mandatory public performance licence.

The notice, dated September 19, was served by advocate Hiten Ajay Wasan on behalf of PPL. It names Endemol Shine India, the production house behind Bigg Boss, along with its directors Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain, and Deepak Dhar, as responsible parties.

A source from the legal team told Mid-Day that both songs are licensed to Sony Music Entertainment India, one of over 450 music labels whose public performance rights are exclusively managed by PPL. The organisation argues that because Endemol Shine India did not obtain the necessary licence under Section 30 of the Copyright Act, 1957, the act constitutes “wilful infringement.”

In the notice, PPL has demanded damages worth ₹2 crore, along with the requisite licence fees. The organisation has also issued a cease-and-desist order, barring the producers from using its sound recordings without proper authorisation.

The development adds another layer of drama to the long-running reality series, which is currently in its 19th season. The show or its makers are yet to respond publicly to the legal claims.

