Last Updated 30.11.2021 | 6:31 PM IST

Salman Khan to play Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik in a film co-produced by Alvira and Atul Agnihotri

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his recently released film Antim-The Final Truth. The film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and co-starring Aayush Sharma is the superstar's first theatrical release post the pandemic.

Salman Khan to play Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik in a film co-produced by Alvira and Atul Agnohotri

Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline, the shoot of which is underway. The Tiger series sees him play the role of a RAW agent Tiger. Now, the actor has confirmed that he will be seen playing the role of real-life Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik in a film which will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Earlier this year, there were reports of the actor bringing the story of agent Kaushik on screen and now he has confirmed the same.

This will be the first time in his 3-decade-long career that Salman will be seen essaying a real-life character. Reportedly, the film will be set in the era of the 70s and 80s and will be a dramatic thriller.

For the unversed, Agent Ravindra Kaushik is regarded as India's best spy to ever penetrate the ranks of the Pakistan Army. Popularly known as Black Tiger, Kaushik loved theatre and performing on stage, which led to the RAW spotting him and utilizing his talents for the country. He was sent to Pakistan, where he completed his LLB and joined the army, and became a commissioned officer. From 1979 to 1983 he passed on critical information to the Indian defense forces which were of great help.

ALSO READ: “Salman Khan is a very comfortable actor,” says Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Antim: the Final Truth

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

