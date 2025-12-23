Badshah becomes FIRST Indian to own ultra-rare Rolex Barbie Daytona

In a world where luxury is often measured in carats and rarity, Indian rapper and mogul Badshah has just performed the ultimate horological mic-drop.

Badshah becomes FIRST Indian to own ultra-rare Rolex Barbie Daytona

Taking to Instagram from the sets of Indian Idol in December 2025, the ‘Paagal’ singer revealed his latest acquisition: the ultra-exclusive Rolex Daytona "Barbie." With this purchase, Badshah has officially become the first Indian to own this timepiece, solidifying his place in the upper echelons of global watch collectors.

This isn't just a watch you can walk into a boutique and buy. The "Barbie" Daytona is an off-catalogue piece, meaning it is reserved exclusively for Rolex's VIP clients and never appears on their website or in stores.

Exclusivity : Only 10 pieces are believed to exist globally.

: Only 10 pieces are believed to exist globally. Design : Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, the watch features a striking pink dial and a bezel adorned with 40 baguette-cut pink sapphires. Another 12 sapphires serve as the hour markers.

: Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, the watch features a striking pink dial and a bezel adorned with 40 baguette-cut pink sapphires. Another 12 sapphires serve as the hour markers. The Price Tag: While the retail price is estimated at Rs 3.56 crores ($395,000), the sheer rarity has pushed its market value to a jaw-dropping Rs 9.02 crores to Rs 18 crores depending on the auction circle.

Badshah flaunted the watch with a signature witty rap caption: "Koi bar ni kamaai pe, Barbie kalaai pe, bar dete tod, launde aa jaate jo aayi pe." (No limits on the paycheck, Barbie on the wrist, breaking barriers...)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

By securing this piece, Badshah joins a microscopic "global club" of owners that includes some of the world’s most famous faces:

Lionel Messi: Spotted wearing it pitch-side at an Inter Miami match.

Mark Wahlberg: Known for his legendary "unobtainable" Rolex collection.

Drake: A frequent wearer of off-catalogue "Rollies."

The "Barbie" Rolex is just the latest "gem" in a lifestyle that defines royalty. Badshah’s love for the finer things extends far beyond his wrist. In late 2025, he became the first India-born musician to own the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, joining the likes of SRK and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Jeetendra gets emotional on Indian Idol 16 tribute episode for late Dharmendra as Badshah recalls the icon’s legacy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.