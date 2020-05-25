Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2020 | 9:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan launches his own personal care brand FRSH on Eid 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After launching his own clothing, fitness equipment, gym, and e-cycle brand, Salman Khan is now venturing into the grooming space with his own personal care brand FRSH. FRSH is a joint venture with Scentials - a company focusing on celebrity-led beauty brands.

Salman Khan launches his own personal care brand FRSH on Eid 2020

The superstar is known to be a successful entrepreneur when it comes to the planning and marketing of his brands. Over the last few years, Salman has been spreading a lot of awareness about maintaining a healthier lifestyle. His earlier initiatives have been great successes and the actor has come to be identified as someone who champions the cause of entrepreneurship with a heart. The first product that will be launched under FRSH is a range of hand sanitizers, which is also the need of the hour.

The brand FRSH has been in the making for over a year and the team is now all set to launch a series of products in the next few months. The products range from sanitisers to fragrances and other personal care or grooming items.

Salman shares, "I wanted to come up with affordable but good quality personal care products for everyone and that's where the idea of FRSH came into play. The first products we are launching under FRSH are a range of hand sanitisers. We also plan to launch other products in the next few months."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to release a special song for his fans on the occasion of Eid

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

Man in viral photo with Nawazuddin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification