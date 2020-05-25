After launching his own clothing, fitness equipment, gym, and e-cycle brand, Salman Khan is now venturing into the grooming space with his own personal care brand FRSH. FRSH is a joint venture with Scentials - a company focusing on celebrity-led beauty brands.

The superstar is known to be a successful entrepreneur when it comes to the planning and marketing of his brands. Over the last few years, Salman has been spreading a lot of awareness about maintaining a healthier lifestyle. His earlier initiatives have been great successes and the actor has come to be identified as someone who champions the cause of entrepreneurship with a heart. The first product that will be launched under FRSH is a range of hand sanitizers, which is also the need of the hour.

The brand FRSH has been in the making for over a year and the team is now all set to launch a series of products in the next few months. The products range from sanitisers to fragrances and other personal care or grooming items.

Salman shares, "I wanted to come up with affordable but good quality personal care products for everyone and that's where the idea of FRSH came into play. The first products we are launching under FRSH are a range of hand sanitisers. We also plan to launch other products in the next few months."

