Salman Khan extends his support to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After helping over 25,000 FWICE workers, Salman Khan has yet again proved that he has a heart of gold yet again. He has been funding all those workers and has started transferring money to their accounts due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The industry has come to a halt for the first time, and Salman Khan has been lending a helping hand to them without second thoughts.

Salman Khan extends his support to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon

Now, he has decided to help out 50 female ground workers in Malegaon and instantaneously agreed to help them after he realized that they’re facing trouble. Salman Khan has sent across daily essentials to these women and the actor’s team confirmed that they sent across the help as soon as possible. Even though Salman Khan is at his farmhouse in Panvel, he has made sure to keep in touch with his team to provide help to the needy.

Truly, Salman Khan has proved that he is the ultimate bhai for all the right reasons.

Also Read: Salman Khan pays Radhe crew members scheduled to work between March 26-April 2

