According to the latest reports, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is owned by renowned film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has recently bought a 7,470 square feet plot located in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West for a whopping ₹31.30 crore.

According to documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com, the transaction between the production house and Portion Trading Pvt Ltd was recorded on April 10. The documents stated that Nadiadwala's company paid a stamp duty of ₹1.87 crore for the plot and the transaction rate was ₹41,900 per square foot.

Nadiadwala's banner is one of the leading production houses in Bollywood, having produced many hit films like the Baaghi series starring Tiger Shroff, Heropanti, Kick starring Salman Khan, and Judwaa. Several of their recent movies, such as Housefull, Judwaa, Baaghi, and Heropanti, have also had sequels. Nadiadwala's 2018 franchises Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 both grossed ₹100 crore worldwide at the box office. The Nadiadwala family has been in the film industry since 1955 and has produced over 200 films.

Sajid Nadiadwala, the film producer, has an upcoming movie named Satyaprem Ki Katha, which features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie is currently under production and its release date has not yet been announced. In addition to that, Nadiadwala's production company is also backing another movie titled Bawaal. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release in the current year, but the release date has not yet been revealed.

