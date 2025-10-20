Filmmaker Mira Nair is reportedly moving ahead with her long-awaited biopic on the celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil, tentatively titled Amri. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that Tanya Maniktala, best known for her performance in Nair’s 2020 BBC series A Suitable Boy, has been chosen to play the Hungarian-Indian artist.

Earlier speculation had linked Ananya Panday to the lead part, but a latest report by Mid-Day now indicates that Nair has opted to reunite with Maniktala for the ambitious project. The film, said to be a period drama set across India, Hungary, and France, aims to showcase the life and art of Sher-Gil — regarded as one of the most important modernist painters of the early 20th century, whose work bridged European and Indian aesthetics.

According to the report, the narrative will explore Amrita’s artistic journey alongside her relationships with key figures in her life, including her father Umrao Singh Sher-Gil Majithia, her husband Viktor Egan, fiancé Yusuf Ali Khan, and close friend Jawaharlal Nehru. In 2023, actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Vicky Kaushal, and Jim Sarbh were reportedly approached for crucial roles.

Nair, who has been developing the project for nearly four years, is said to be planning to begin production by the end of the year if all goes according to schedule. The filmmaker’s vision reportedly extends beyond a conventional biopic; she intends to highlight Sher-Gil’s influence in shaping the narrative of Indian modern art while introducing her legacy to wider international audiences.

While official confirmation about the film’s cast and production timeline is awaited, the renewed buzz around Amri signals that Nair’s much-anticipated tribute to one of India’s pioneering women artists may soon be a step closer to reality.

