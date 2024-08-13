Sajid Nadiadwala is taking giant strides for his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In March 2024, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that the reputed producer is constructing a state-of-the-art VFX studio at this plot. And now, he has joined hands with Banijay Asia to co-produce films and web and television shows.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Banijay Asia join hands; to invest Rs. 100 cr on multiple projects; Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment enters the OTT and TV space for the FIRST time

As per an article in The Economic Times, both companies will create a diverse range of entertaining content. This would not just include films but also OTT series and TV shows. This also means that for the first time ever, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will enter the TV and digital space for the first time. The Economic Times story also mentioned that both companies will jointly invest Rs. 100 crores in these projects.

The Economic Times story carried their quotes too. Sajid Nadiadwala said, “We thought it was time that we both came together to unlock a fresh perspective on storytelling. We will be delivering content across genres, across screens and across boundaries.”

Banijay Asia CEO Deepak Dhar stated, “Our focus will be on creating compelling content for multiple screens, and it’ll be a combination of bringing some of the biggest international adaptations to India combined with a robust slate of original IPs.” He also said that both companies are yet to decide on the number of projects that they’ll produce. He also made it clear that the subject of the film will determine whether it’ll be released in cinemas on an OTT platform.

Banijay Asia has helmed shows like ‘Bigg Boss’, Temptation Island featuring Mouni Roy, Kajol's The Trial, Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager, Call My Agent: Bollywood etc. All these have been adapted from foreign shows. The article stated 'Our focus will be on creating compelling content for multiple screens, and it’ll be a combination of bringing some of the biggest international adaptations to India combined with a robust slate of original IPs'. Hence, one can expect Nadiadwala-Banijay association to go for remakes of popular Western shows as well.

On the film front, Sajid Nadiadwala recently released Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala shares a sneak peek from the sets of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar; sparks excitement among fans

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.