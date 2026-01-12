Global Icon Priyanka Chopra marked her third appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, proving that third time’s a charm as she once again took centre stage at one of Hollywood’s most prestigious nights. The Hollywood superstar presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside global pop sensation Lalisa Manobal, as the duo announced the winner, Noah Wyle, for The Pitt.

Priyanka Chopra marks third appearance at the Golden Globes 2026 as presenter in custom Dior outfit

For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra delivered a commanding red-carpet and stage presence in custom Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson, paired with statement jewels by Bvlgari. The look blended modern strength with refined elegance—befitting an artist who continues to command global platforms with ease.

Priyanka was among a distinguished lineup of presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, joining Ana de Armas, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and several other celebrated names from across the global entertainment industry.

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra’s inclusion brought international star power to the ceremony, underscoring the event’s global reach while celebrating excellence across film, television, and music. As one of the very few Indian actors to be invited to the Golden Globes on three separate occasions, her presence further reinforced her standing as a true global force.

From the red carpet to the main stage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to represent Indian talent at the highest level of global entertainment—effortlessly bridging cultures, industries, and audiences on a night dedicated to celebrating the world’s finest storytelling.

The actress also has an impressive slate of projects ahead. Recently, she unveiled her first look as a pirate queen from her upcoming international film, The Bluff, offering a powerful glimpse into her transformation as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen at the heart of the Russo Brothers’ R-rated action thriller set to release on February 25, 2026. She is also making her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, where she plays Mandakini opposite Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also joining the ensemble. The film was announced at a grand event in Hyderabad last year and has generated unprecedented buzz as it marks her first Indian film after The Sky Is Pink and her first Telugu project.

Additionally, Priyanka will be seen in Judgement Day, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, and Michael Peña, among others.

