Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama broke the news about director Mohit Suri, actor Ahaan Panday and producers Yash Raj Films reuniting for another romance. The news is now confirmed by the banner. After the phenomenal success of Saiyaara that became the all-time highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, the celebrated team of Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani (CEO of Yash Raj Films) and breakout Gen Z stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite for an intense romance. The yet-untitled film promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

Saiyaara Team Reunites: Mohit Suri, Akshaye Widhani, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda return for an intense romance laced with heart-tugging music

Released to unprecedented acclaim and audience love, YRF’s Saiyaara emerged as one of the defining musical blockbusters of its time. It collected a staggering close to Rs. 338 crores nett in India and about Rs. 580 crores gross worldwide — an extraordinary achievement for a romantic musical with absolute newcomers. Its soul-stirring soundtrack dominated streaming charts for months, even after its release, further reinforcing the film’s pop cultural impact in India and worldwide, especially amongst the youth of today.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Saiyaara pair became sweethearts of Gen Z. Ahneet, as their fans lovingly call them, are set to return with this film, bringing with them the infectious charm, authenticity in acting & scintillating chemistry that made their performances in Saiyaara so memorable.

Mohit Suri said, “It’s always been love stories for me … overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... So coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting … coming back home … but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

Akshaye Widhani added, “Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”

The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.

Also Read: Mohit Suri reveals he rejected Ahaan Panday multiple times for Saiyaara: “I didn’t find him like Krish Kapoor at all”

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