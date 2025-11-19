Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has added yet another prime asset to his real estate portfolio, this time in Mumbai’s thriving commercial district of Andheri East. According to property registration documents, the actor has purchased two office units in the Kanakia Wallstreet building for a total consideration of Rs. 30.75 crore.

Saif Ali Khan makes major real estate move; buys commercial offices worth Rs. 30.75 crores in Mumbai

The combined area of the newly acquired offices measures 5,681 sq ft and includes six dedicated parking spaces. The seller of the property is Apiore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharma company, as reflected in the registration filings. The deal was arranged by Volney, a real estate advisory and investor network firm.

The transaction was officially registered on November 18, 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs. 1.84 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 60,000. Industry experts note that Andheri East has rapidly emerged as one of Mumbai’s busiest commercial corridors, attracting corporates, global enterprises, and creative firms due to its improved connectivity and infrastructure. Volney’s founder, Rohan Sheth, described the area as a market that combines accessibility with strong rental prospects, adding that it continues to draw long-term investors.

Saif’s new commercial investment also places him among several high-profile names who have recently secured space in the vicinity. Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, recently leased a 1,294 sq. ft. office in the nearby Chandivali area for a five-year period, with total rent valued at Rs. 2.33 crore. Additionally, the same building previously housed leased offices where Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan acquired three commercial units earlier this year for about Rs. 31 crores through HRX Digitech LLP.

Beyond his latest acquisition, Saif Ali Khan is already known for his premium residential and commercial holdings across Mumbai. He currently resides in a high-end apartment in Bandra West, a property he purchased nearly a decade ago for Rs. 24 crores. Records also show that he bought a sprawling 6,500 sq. ft. apartment in April 2012 for Rs. 23.50 crore from Satguru Builders, further cementing his presence in the city’s luxury real estate landscape.

With his latest investment, the actor continues to strengthen his position not just in cinema but also in Mumbai’s top-tier property market.

