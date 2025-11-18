comscore
Arbaaz Khan confirms Dabangg 4: “We’re working on it”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood’s beloved Dabangg franchise may not be over just yet. In a recent interview with Zoom, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan revealed that Dabangg 4 is indeed “in the pipeline,” though the team isn’t rushing into production.

Arbaaz Khan confirms Dabangg 4: “We’re working on it”

Arbaaz stated, “It’s something that is in the pipeline, but I don’t know the timeline... So that’s my answer which is a very patent answer because everybody’s patent question is when is Dabangg 4 going to come? So that’s my answer to it.”

He added further, “We’re working on it and no hurry. But it is something that Salman and we will discuss and do. It will happen. I don’t know when but whenever it happens, it’ll be something to look forward to.”

Arbaaz’s remarks have reignited excitement among fans of the franchise, especially for Salman Khan’s iconic cop avatar, Chulbul Pandey. The third instalment, Dabangg 3, was released back in 2019, and since then, speculation around a fourth film has been persistent.

Salman Khan most recently appeared in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar and is now gearing up for Battle of Galwan. Sonakshi Sinha, meanwhile, was last seen in Nikita Roy and Jatadhara.

Also Read : Arbaaz Khan calls out reporter for dragging Salman Khan during Kaal Trighori trailer launch

Dabangg

