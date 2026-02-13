Balaji Motion Pictures officially unveils Ragini 3, a gripping date-night horror that promises thrills, humour, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. The film will be headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, and will feature Junaid Khan opposite Tamannaah.

CONFIRMED! Balaji Motion Pictures announces Ragini 3; Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan to headline date-night horror

Marking an exciting new chapter, Ragini 3 brings together a dynamic team, with Shashanka Ghosh stepping in as Director, while Sahir Raza continues to be the creative force on the project. With this association, the scale of the film has risen to new heights, making it one of the most anticipated films in the genre. This project also marks another collaboration between Shashanka Ghosh and Balaji Motion Pictures, following their successful association on films like Veere Di Wedding and Freddy. With Ragini 3, the team aims to deliver a bold, fresh, and stylised Date Night Horror experience.

Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrated for her versatility and commanding screen presence across industries, takes on the lead role, bringing glamour, intensity, and intrigue to the narrative. She was always the one and only choice for the film. Joining her is Junaid Khan, who continues to impress with his unconventional choices and nuanced performances, making this a fresh and exciting new on-screen pairing.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Ragini 3 is already generating strong buzz. Further details about the project remain under wraps, but anticipation around this Date Night Horror continues to build.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ragini MMS 3 put on hold as director Sahir Raza exits amid scheduling clash: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.