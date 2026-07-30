After winning audiences over with his soulful renditions and contemporary take on qawwali, singer Sagar Bhatia is gearing up for his international tour in 2026. The singer is set to perform across multiple cities, taking his signature blend of traditional qawwali and modern musical influences to global audiences.

Sagar Bhatia announces 2026 international tour across Canada and Singapore

The tour will see Sagar perform in Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, and Singapore. While Indian music continues to witness growing global appeal through international tours by artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, Sagar’s upcoming concerts are expected to further highlight the increasing demand for Indian live music experiences overseas.

Known for bringing a fresh energy to the qawwali genre while staying rooted in its rich musical tradition, Sagar has built a dedicated fan following through his live performances and digital presence. His upcoming tour promises an evening of soulful melodies, timeless classics, and contemporary favourites, offering audiences a musical experience that bridges tradition with modern appeal.

Sharing his excitement, Sagar Bhatia says, “Performing live has always been the most special part of my journey as an artist. The love I’ve received from audiences across the world has been incredibly humbling, and I’m excited to bring my music to fans in Canada and Singapore. Every city has its own energy, and I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories together through music.”

The international tour marks another milestone in Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey as he continues to take Indian qawwali to audiences across the globe.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Qawwali singer Sagar Bhatia to make playback singing debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira

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