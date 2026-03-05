Actor Rajshri Deshpande has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The Sacred Games actor shared the news through an emotional note on social media, informing her followers that she has been diagnosed with “Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), grade 1 breast cancer.”

“As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed… Now it’s time you all know,” she wrote, adding that the cancer was detected during a routine check-up. According to the actor, the early diagnosis provided a crucial “fighting chance.”

Deshpande described the weeks that followed as a “rollercoaster ride,” involving multiple tests and surgery. However, she expressed gratitude for the support she received from family and well-wishers. She mentioned that seeing her parents after the surgery gave her renewed strength and helped ease her fears.

The actor also thanked her doctor, Mandar Nadkarni, and the team at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, acknowledging their care and expertise in making the process smoother. She shared that she is recovering well and would soon be discharged from the hospital.

In a follow-up post, Deshpande reflected on how 2026 had begun on a productive note, with plans to open two more schools in rural villages, revive a stretch of a river, and continue shooting new projects. She asserted that her diagnosis would not halt these plans, calling the experience “a chapter, not my whole story.”

Identifying herself as a survivor and social worker, the actor emphasised the need for greater awareness around breast cancer, particularly at the grassroots level. Both posts were accompanied by photographs from her hospital bed, where she appeared smiling.

Messages of support from colleagues, friends and fans have since poured in, as Deshpande continues her recovery with optimism and resolve.

