On Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the 20 non-feature and 23 feature films which will be screened at the 51st International Film Festival of India. The Festival has chosen Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh as their opening film. The nine-day film festival will be held from January 16-24. All the films chosen from across India will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives of the selected films.

“Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India” Javadekar said on Twitter.

Happy to announce the selection of 23 Feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Kx0acUZc3N — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 19, 2020



The Feature Film Jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, John Mathew Matthan.

The 23 feature films that will be screened at Indian Panorama in Goa include Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore (Hindi), Vetri Maaran's Asuran (Tamil), and Mukhammed Musthafa's Kappela (Malayalam). The list of films selected by Matthan also includes Nila Madhab Panda’s Oriya language movie Kalira Atita and Govind Nihalani’s Up, Up & Up.

The non-feature jury was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar. The jury selected Ankit Kothari’s Paanchika, a Gujarati language movie, as the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2020.

